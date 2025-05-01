The Detroit Lions surprised fans and analysts alike with their third-round pick in the NFL draft. Lions GM Brad Holmes traded up 32 spots, from No. 102 to No. 70 to land former Arkansas wideout Isaac TeSlaa, in a move that was widely questioned.

To draft TeSlaa 70th overall, the Lions gave up their 2025 third round pick along with two 2026 third-round selections. In return, Detroit got the receiver and sixth-rounders in 2025 and 2026. Many viewed the deal as a mistake, believing the Lions paid too much for the unheralded TeSlaa. But Holmes is standing by his big draft trade.

When asked which of his 2025 draft picks was his favorite, Holmes took the opportunity to defend his third-round selection. “I do love all of them… I’ll give you this, though: The pick that was probably the most questioned, I would say, was Isaac TeSlaa. I can say that he was my favorite wide receiver in this draft,” Holmes said, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com.

“I’m not saying he was the best wide receiver in the draft. But favorite wide receiver in the draft? Yes,” Holmes added.

The Lions are happy with their controversial third-round pick

Despite the Lions' focus on game tape over physical attributes like height, weight and speed, TeSlaa is a physical specimen. The 23-year-old wideout is 6’4” and 214 pounds. He ran a 4.43 40-yard dash and finished with the top athleticism score among wide receivers at the NFL Scouting Combine.

However, TeSlaa was not overly productive in his college career. After transferring from Hillsdale College to Arkansas, he caught 62 passes for 897 yards and five touchdowns in two seasons with the Razorbacks.

Despite the hefty price that contributed to just a C+ draft grade for the pick, Holmes deserves the benefit of the doubt. He’s helped turn the Lions around since he took over as general manager in 2021. That season Detroit finished 3-13-1 and missed the playoffs for the fifth straight year. But over the last two seasons, Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have transformed the Lions into one of the league’s best teams.

In 2024, Detroit finished tied for the NFL’s best record at 15-2. While the team experienced an early playoff exit, the roster Holmes has helped build is one of the most talented in football. Time will tell if the cost to draft TeSlaa was too steep or if multiple third-round picks was a bargain.