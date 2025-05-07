The Detroit Lions are ready to go on a revenge tour in 2025. Detroit had an incredible 2024 season, winning 15 games and securing the NFC North title for the second consecutive season. Neither of those accomplishments have ever happened before in franchise history. The Lions even earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Unfortunately, they lost in the first round against a frisky Commanders team.

The Lions spent the offseason hard at work upgrading the roster. They made a handful of good moves during free agency. Detroit replaced Carlton Davis III with DJ Reed, signing him to a three-year contract. The Lions also brought in Roy Lopez from the Cardinals and re-signed several of their own players. Most notably, the brought back Derrick Barnes on a $25 million contract.

Nothing flashy, but solid moves that reinforced their depth on both sides of the football.

The Lions made several solid additions during the 2025 NFL Draft. Detroit did not follow the consensus draft boards, but they still managed to add several talented players.

Now the Lions have to see how these rookies can handle themselves during training camp and the preseason.

The media may not be high on Detroit's draft class, but that does not mean they will be irrelevant during this fall. In fact, there are a few players who could surprise fans and become immediate contributors.

Below we will explore one Lions rookie who has the best chance to make an impact during the 2025 NFL season.

Ahmed Hassanein could become a useful rotation player for Detroit in 2025

Ahmed Hassanein is probably the favorite draft pick by every Lions fans. And not just because he's an edge rusher.

The Lions selected Hassanein in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Hassanein has a fascinating story that is already making him a fan favorite.

Hassanein is the first Egyptian player to be drafted into the NFL in league history. He did not start playing American football until his teenage years and immediately became a coveted recruit.

Hassanein played college football at Boise State, where he developed his game and became a much better player. He broke out during his final two seasons at Boise State, putting up some shocking statistics for a player so new to football.

Hassanein logged 33 tackles for loss, 22 sacks, and two forced fumbles during his junior and senior seasons.

The NFL started taking notice after Hassanein put up an excellent performance at the NFL Combine. He even went viral for his excitement before running drills.

Now that you know a little more about Hassanein, let's bring out attention back to the Lions.

Hassanein looks like the living embodiment of what the “grit” that Dan Campbell holds so dear. He eats, sleeps, and breathes football and has vision of one day becoming like Aaron Donald. Hassanein knows that is easier said than done, but it does not look like that will stop him from trying.

Hassanein is absolutely a sleeper when it comes to predicting production during the 2025 NFL season. There is absolutely no guarantee that Hassanein pans out as a prospect, let alone during his rookie season.

However, I believe he has a chance to make an impact later this fall in part because of Detroit's need at the position.

The Lions do not have a great group of edge rushers, even with getting Aidan Hutchinson back from injury.

Behind Hutchinson, the Lions do not have many reliable edge rushers. Josh Pascal, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Marcus Davenport, and Pat O'Connor are Detroit's best contributors behind Hutchinson.

The Lions benefitted greatly from adding Za'Darius Smith after Hutchinson's injury in 2024. However, they cut the veteran earlier this offseason because of his bloated contract.

Detroit has the edges covered on obvious running downs. However, they do not have much juice beyond Hutchinson when it comes to rushing the passer.

The Lions love collapsing the pocket, but they won't even have Alim McNeill rushing up the middle to start the season.

What could Ahmed Hassanein's role look like during his rookie season?

I'm a big believer in Hassanein, but it is hard to see him winning a starting job anytime sooner.

As a result, I believe Hassanein will make his impact on obvious passing downs. This plays to his advantage because he can do what he does best — play like his hair is on fire while he tries to take the ball from the quarterback.

Lions fans can expect their team to use Hassanein in a similar role to what James Houston did over the past few seasons.

Houston was a raw prospect just like Hassanein coming out of college. The Lions did not put Houston into many situations where he was playing against his strengths. They just used him like a missile aimed at the quarterback.

This is exactly what Kelvin Sheppard should dial up for Hassanein this fall.

I believe Hassanein could be the best player on Detroit's roster to take advantage of one-on-one assignments when rushing the passer.

I recommend that Lions fans keep a close eye on Hassanein during training camp and throughout the preseason.