It didn’t take long for Brandon McManus to find a new home after he was shockingly released by the Denver Broncos this week — the kicker signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, the team announced.

McManus was the final player left on the Broncos roster from the team’s victory in Superbowl 50, converting all three of his field goal attempts in Denver’s 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

“McManus, a nine-year veteran, has appeared in 144 games since 2014, all with Denver. In his nine seasons, McManus has converted 81.4 percent (223-of-274) of his field goal attempts and his 40 made field goals of 50-plus yards are third most in the NFL over that time span,” wrote the official release.

“His 946 total points are fifth-most in the NFL since 2014. He has appeared in four postseason contests and successfully converted all 10 of his field goal attempts, including two from 50-plus yards. He is one of two place kickers to convert all field goal and extra point attempts (minimum 10 field goals made) in the postseason in the last nine seasons.”

It was certainly a shocking decision for the Broncos to cut him loose, but the veteran has almost immediately found a new home in Florida. He inked a $17 million contract in 2020, and Denver will save over $3 million against the salary cap by letting him go.

The 31-year-old was 28 of 36 on field goals last season, kicking an impressive eight of 13 that were over 50 yards. The Temple University product was undrafted in 2013; he holds the Temple record for total points with 338, field goals made with 60 and field goal attempts with 83.

The Landsdale, PA native will be wearing a new jersey for the first time since 2014 when he takes to the field with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023.

In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Riley Patterson on Thursday.