With the Detroit Lions amid the offseason, in the hopes of reaching championship aspirations next season, one key piece that will be crucial for their success is the recovery of defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. As the Lions look to build the defense along Hutchinson, the star player made an exciting admission during Thursday's media availability about his recovery.

A media member would ask Hutchinson what the next step is in getting back 100 percent, with the 24-year-old saying that he is “fully cleared.” It would be a long recovery for Hutchinson as he suffered a fractured tibia and fibula in Week 6, which was disappointing since he came off two impressive seasons, but fans are close to seeing his talent return.

“I'm fully cleared,” Hutchinson said via the team's social media accounts, reposted by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Hutchinson had returned to the practice field just recently, but now seems to be fully involved, which was teased by defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, according to The Detroit News.

“I said, ‘Hutch, you know how I know you’re back?’ He said, ‘How?’ I said, ‘Because you’re touching the ground when you run that hoop,’ and that’s like this little thing that he does, like he’s some supernatural cat — which he is,” defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard said. “But I’m like, ‘That’s how I know you’re back, big dog.'”

Aidan Hutchinson's work ethic with the Lions highlighted

While fans predict the Lions' record with the schedule released, Hutchinson's return makes it all the more while to choose the team to once again win the division. Subsequently, Sheppard would speak on the work ethic of the second overall pick from the 2022 NFL Draft.

“You would not know he's the caliber player that he is by the way he carries himself,” Sheppard said. “The way he works, his attention to detail in meetings, the way he helps people, the way he wants to be pushed and coached hard. You start to get to a certain level, and people think those guys at the top echelon and tier of the league, they're tapped out [with their potential], it's all over.”

Detroit opens the upcoming season against NFC North rival, the Green Bay Packers, on Sunday, Sept. 7, in the hopes of another successful year.