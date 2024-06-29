Former No. 1 NFL Draft pick, JaMarcus Russell, is in the middle of a lawsuit accusing him of allegedly stealing $74,000 while working as a high school coach. These are some serious allegations as the high school claims he stole money that was meant to be a donation to the football team.

Williamson High School in Mobile, Alabama officially fired JaMarcus Russell during the fall of last year, according to ESPN. JaMarcus Russell allegedly took the $74,000 donation and deposited it into “a credit union and promptly withdrew $55,000 of it.”

“A local business owner, Chris Knowles, wrote the $74,000 check, saying Russell approached him about a donation to help the Williamson football team purchase weight-room equipment. The school allegedly never received the check, and Russell reportedly deposited it in a credit union and promptly withdrew $55,000 of it.”

On top of facing a lawsuit, Williams High School banned JaMarcus Russell from campus. However, the former NFL quarterback attended an event for the football team in June. School officials asked him to leave and reminded him he was not allowed back on campus.

“In addition to being fired as a coach, Russell is also not allowed to be on the school's campus, according to a statement from Mobile County Public School officials. Russell attended an event for the football team this week but was told he was not welcome. ‘Earlier this week, it was reiterated to Mr. Russell that he is not permitted to be around the football program or on school campus,' the school district said in a statement to WKRG.”

JaMarcus Russell is of course innocent until proven guilty, so we'll have to see how this lawsuit plays out. Despite that, this is a bad look for the former No. 1 NFL Draft pick. More updates are sure to come but this could be a slow process.

Russell was the top selection of the 2007 NFL Draft. He played three seasons for the then-Oakland Raiders. During his time in the league, JaMarcus Russell had 4,083 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions. Russell also earned over $36.4 million during his time in the NFL.

It wasn't the best pro career, however, he proved to be a stud in college at LSU. During his time in college, JaMarcus Russell totaled 6,625 passing yards, 56 total touchdowns, and 21 interceptions.