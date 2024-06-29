The San Francisco 49ers look to enter the 2024-25 season strong after their Super Bowl 58 appearance. The 49ers lost 25-22 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the title game, but their returning contributors provide hope for an improved result. One contributor who may not be returning long-term is star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. He is undergoing contract negotiations with SF, but the parties have not agreed on a number to extend him long-term. Aiyuk got honest about his future with the team amid the stalemate.

Aiyuk is entering the final year of his rookie deal and wants a long-term extension with the 49ers. It is taking a while for him and team leadership to hit the right amount, but that does not mean Aiyuk wants to leave. When asked if he was ready to play for the 49ers despite the holdup, Aiyuk gave a promising two-word response.

“For sure,” Aiyuk told TMZ Sports. “For sure!”

Brandon Aiyuk understands the personal and team success he has had in San Francisco and will not let his contract dispute stop him from playing in the Fall. At the same time, he knows that his services could earn him greater pay than what the team is likely offering him. If he and the 49ers do not agree on an extension, he could take his services elsewhere after the 2024-25 season.

San Francisco is in a tough position with Aiyuk, given the talent on their roster. The 49ers are already paying two MVP candidates: Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey. In addition, they have the rest of the team's stout contributors to worry about. Aiyuk wants SF to make him a priority after his promising start with the team.

Brandon Aiyuk is a coveted member of the 49ers offense

San Francisco drafted Aiyuk with the 25th pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Arizona State standout had a promising start to his professional career. He amassed 748 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games during his rookie year.

He nearly replicated his production the following season before breaking out in 2022-23. Aiyuk pulled in 1,015 yards and eight TDs on 78 receptions in 17 games, but he did not stop there. The 26-year-old comes off a 2023-24 season where he totaled a career-high 1,342 yards (ranked seventh in the league) along with seven TDs in 16 games.

Aiyuk has steadily improved during his four years in the NFL, and his trajectory has him taking another jump in the Fall of 2024. He is on the cusp of earning his first Pro Bowl and possibly All-Pro honor. Moreover, he helped lead San Francisco to their Super Bowl 58 runner-up finish.

Aiyuk is not the only coveted receiver in San Francisco's offense. Former All-Pro selected and Pro Bowler Deebo Samuel looks to turn to the team after a serviceable year. Samuel totaled 892 yards and seven TDs in 2023-24. He and Aiyuk will be the go-to targets for Brock Purdy in 2024-25.

Hopefully, Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers can come together by the start of the season. Things will be awkward if an extension agreement is not reached, Aiyuk has made it clear he wants to play for the team and help them reach greater heights.