JJ Watt did not want to be involved in this Aaron Rodgers-Jimmy Kimmel drama about the Epstein list.

A lot of players have controversial opinions. However, none of them get as much attention and raising eyebrows as Aaron Rodgers. The New York Jets quarterback has been full of hot takes during his career. Some have not sat well with individuals like Jimmy Kimmel. JJ Watt was asked about the comments of the injured quarterback regarding the Epstein list. He just had to laugh it off on the Pat McAfee show.

“My breaking news was actually that I know absolutely nothing about the Epstein list. I don't want to get in trouble,” JJ Watt said while laughing.

This jab at Aaron Rodgers was due to his comments about the release of the Epstein list. Particularly, he involved Jimmy Kimmel on the list. The Jets quarterback even claimed that he will be popping some sort of bottle when it comes out. The late night show host has already publicly called out Rodgers. He even took it a notch higher by threatening to press charges on the injured Jets offensive engine.

The two have been at odds with one another for a fairly lengthy amount of time. It all started when Rodgers was criticized for his claims and refusal to take the vaccine. A lot of shows were making fun of the Jets star and Kimmel was one of them. Recently, the football star was also ridiculed about his claims regarding UFOs being distractions from the Epstein list.

Overall, Watt might just be erring on the side of caution and avoiding any sort of drama between the Aaron Rodgers and Kimmel.