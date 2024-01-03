Jimmy Kimmel is MAD at Aaron Rodgers.

Jimmy Kimmel didn't hold back in his fiery rebuttal at Aaron Rodgers after the New York Jets quarterback made a wild suggestion that the comedian and TV host will be named as one of Jeffrey Epstein's associates.

For those who missed it, Rodgers went viral on Tuesday after he joked at the Pat McAfee Show that he will pop “some sort of bottle” when the Epstein associates list is released. This is amid expectations that the previously sealed court documents containing the list of those linked to Epstein will be made public early this 2024.

The Jets quarterback then proceeded to hint that Kimmel is on the list, noting that “there's a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel who are really hoping that doesn't come out.”

NEW: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he will pop "some sort of bottle" when the Epstein associates list is released and suggests Jimmy Kimmel will be named. Everyone is excited 🔥 “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel are really hoping that doesn't come out.” “I'll… pic.twitter.com/JRzjznVM7T — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 2, 2024

After seeing Rodgers' remarks, however, Kimmel took offense on the statement and blasted the Jets star for it. He then threatened to sue him while defending himself from any involvement with Epstein.

“Dear Aasshole [sic]: for the record, I've not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list' other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can't seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court,” Kimmel wrote.

Aaron Rodgers has yet to respond to Jimmy Kimmel's statement, though it's worth noting that the two have a history together when it comes to the Jeffrey Epstein issue.

Jimmy Kimmel previously mocked Aaron Rodgers for Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Back in March of 2023, Jimmy Kimmel made Aaron Rodgers the subject of his joke as the then-Green Bay Packers QB kept talking about the Jeffrey Epstein list and UFOs. Kimmel called Rodgers a “tin foil hatter” and “wack-Packer” at the time for his comments.

Jimmy Kimmel claims Aaron Rodgers is a “tin foil hatter” for wanting to know the names on the Jeffrey Epstein client list. pic.twitter.com/fZtiULosEM — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) March 2, 2023

Rodgers' then-Packers teammate David Bakhtiari came to the defense of the QB back then, during which he suggested that the response seems to indicate that Kimmel is afraid about the release of the Epstein list.

“Tell me you're on the Jeffrey Epstein client list, without telling me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list….” Bakhtiari wrote.

Clearly, Rodgers' comments were made in response to that mockery and insulting remarks that Kimmel directed towards him.

It will be interesting to see what Rodgers says in response to Kimmel. And sure enough, many more eyes will wait for the release of the Epstein list after the back-and-forth between the two.