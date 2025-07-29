The Colorado Rockies have already traded away one of their best players, before the MLB trade deadline. Colorado dealt infielder Ryan McMahon to the New York Yankees in recent days. The Rockies are reportedly now getting interest for other players on the roster, from MLB teams looking to trade.

Three Rockies relief pitchers are garnering some trade interest.

“Other teams believe the Colorado Rockies could make a killing in the current seller's market if they dealt their best relievers — Seth Halvorsen, Jake Bird, Jimmy Herget,” ESPN's Buster Olney posted to X, formerly Twitter. “But some of those same teams view the current asking prices as unreachable, and they wonder if the Rockies will bend as the deadline gets closer.”

The Rockies have the worst record in Major League Baseball this season. Colorado is dead last in the National League West, with a 28-78 record on the season.

The MLB trade deadline is Thursday.

The Rockies pitchers have had some tough sledding this year

Colorado is dead last in MLB this season in team ERA, per league stats. The Rockies pitchers are 5.61 collectively in earned run average. That is certainly one of the reasons why the club has struggled so much this campaign.

Halvorsen, Bird and Herget have each had some good performances this year. Halvorsen has a 4.99 ERA this season, but he is not doing so well lately. In his last seven game appearances, he has posted a whopping 9.95 ERA with seven allowed earned runs.

Bird is faring even worse in his recent outings. The right-hander has a 23.40 earned run average in his last seven games. He has allowed 13 earned runs in that span, while pitching just five innings.

Herget is doing much better at the moment than his two teammates. The reliever holds a 0.93 earned run average in his last seven games. He has allowed just one earned run over the last nine plus innings he has pitched.

If the Rockies do decide to sell these players, they will find plenty of interested buyers. The New York Yankees are just one of several MLB teams looking for some help in their bullpen. The Rockies and Yankees clearly already have a line of communication going as well, since the teams just made a deal regarding McMahon.

The Rockies play the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday night.