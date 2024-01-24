The AFC Championship between the Chiefs and Ravens will pit power against power.

There are only four teams left in the NFL playoffs as the Detroit Lions will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship, and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship. Both games should be terrific, but the matchup between the Ravens and the Chiefs especially stands out because of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense going up against the dominant Ravens defense on the road. It should be a great game.

Last weekend the Chiefs went on the road and defeated the Buffalo Bills to advance to the AFC Championship game. It was Patrick Mahomes' first road playoff game, and he was able to lead his team to a win. The road gets tougher this week, however, as the one seed Ravens are going to be a tough out. They know how good Mahomes is, but their defense is also very confident.

“Yes, he's an elite quarterback, but at the end of the day, we're an elite defense,” Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith said, according to a tweet from Jeff Zrebiec.

Elite vs. elite. That is what this weekend's AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Ravens presents. We'll see which team has the strength to come out on top.

The Ravens showed just how elite their defense was last weekend in their blowout victory against the Houston Texans. The CJ Stroud led Texans offense had been a big story in the NFL all season long, and they came into that game against the Ravens scorching hot. They were never able to get much going in that one, however, as Baltimore was just too strong on defense all game long, and they won the game, 34-10.

Now, both the Ravens and the Chiefs are just one win away from going to the Super Bowl. They will kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland at 3:00 ET on Sunday, and the game will be airing on CBS. The Ravens are currently favored by 3.5 points. The winner of this game will go on to the Super Bowl to take on either the Detroit Lions or the San Francisco 49ers.