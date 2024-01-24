Marlon Humphrey is back at practice for the Ravens.

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend in the AFC Championship game with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line. The Ravens took down the Houston Texans last weekend to get to this point, and they played an all around dominant game as they cruised to a 34-10 victory. The defense was especially dominant as they shut down CJ Stroud and the Texans on offense, and the Ravens did it without key cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Marlon Humphrey missed the Ravens Texans game last weekend due to a calf injury. The defense was able to put up a dominant performance without him, but they will certainly want him back for this weekend's AFC Championship game against the Chiefs. The Ravens got some good news in that regard on Wednesday as the team Twitter account posted a photo of Humphrey practicing.

That certainly bodes well for Humphrey's chances to play this weekend. The Ravens are going to be good on defense no matter what, but they're going up against who many consider to be the best quarterback in the league, Patrick Mahomes. Baltimore will need all hands on deck this weekend to get the win and advance to the Super Bowl.

Humprey hasn't played as much this season as he typically is able to as he has played in just 10 games so far this year. On the year, he has totaled 26 tackles and he also has one interception. In past years with the Ravens, however, he has totaled as many as 82 tackles when he is healthy all season long. His high for interceptions in a season is three.

This weekend's AFC Championship game should be a great one. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs against the Ravens and their dominant defense. The game will kickoff at 3:00 ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, and it will be airing on CBS. The Ravens are currently favored by 3.5. The winner of this game will go on to the Super Bowl to play either the Detroit Lions or the San Francisco 49ers.