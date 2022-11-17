Published November 17, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The NFL’s slate of international games created one of the best environments the league had ever seen with its regular-season game between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich, Germany.

After generating bonkers ratings and a massive crowd, the NFL is making sure they set up dates to return in the future. In a press release, the NFL announced that the league will play four games in Germany up to 2025, with the cities of Munich and Frankfurt each hosting two games.

“Munich will forever be a part of NFL history, in what was a significant milestone in the continued growth of the League globally and for our fans in Germany,” said commissioner Roger Goodell in the press release. “Our first international regular season game in Germany comes after many years of planning and was a tremendous success. Being in Allianz Arena on game day was a special moment that we will never forget. We are grateful to the city and to our German fans, who were extremely passionate and respectful, and welcomed the NFL with open arms. We look forward to returning to Germany in 2023 and bringing the NFL to more fans in the future.”

The NFL has played three games in London this season and is scheduled to play another game in Mexico City. In Germany’s first taste of NFL regular-season football, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers defeated Geno Smith and the Seahawks, giving Brady a win in his third different country.

Although there were some complaints about the stadium’s field from Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin, the environment was great. Brady loved the atmosphere and now other players will get the chance to experience it.