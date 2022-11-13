Published November 13, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to close the door on the Seattle Seahawks and pull off a win in Week 10 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The overseas victory improved the Buccaneers to 5-5 on the season, but also set Tom Brady apart in terms of NFL history. With the win on Sunday, Brady became the first-ever quarterback to win an NFL game in three different countries outside of the United States, per CBS Sports.

Tom Brady is the first QB to win in 3 different countries outside of the United States. England✅

Mexico✅

Germany✅ pic.twitter.com/DLzHnalpzx — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 13, 2022

Throughout his illustrious career, Brady has picked up wins in England, Mexico City, and now Germany, becoming the first player to build such an impressive international resume in the NFL. Of course, Brady has won over 240 games in the United States, which is also an NFL record.

Having proven time and time again to be the greatest of all time back home, Brady has taken his dominance to international levels, having delivered winning performances across the globe throughout his career.

Back in 2017 when Brady was still with the Patriots, the squad took down the Raiders 33-8 in Mexico City. In 2009, Brady and the Patriots played the Buccaneers at Wembley Stadium in London, England, also taking care of business in that tilt.

The Week 10 win over the Seahawks in 2022 marks the third international victory of his career, and the fourth country Tom Brady has won an NFL game in, a record which could prove difficult to break.

While he’s added another unique accolade to his CVS receipt of awards and honors, Brady’s lone focus after the game will be correcting the mistakes he made and ensuring the team stays locked in during their bye week.