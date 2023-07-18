Hall of fame running back Marshall Faulk made an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, and he was fired up about running backs Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs not getting long-term deals with their teams. He started by addressing Saquon Barkley's role with the New York Giants.

“Saquon Barkley, if you watched the Giants play last year, you obviously saw who their offense went through,” Marshall Faulk said on the Rich Eisen Show. “And I believe and I'm gonna say this, regardless of who was playing quarterback, that offense would've looked like that. And they refused to, just because of market value, they refused to pay the man.”

Barkley and Josh Jacobs were not able to sign long-term deals to their liking with the Giants or the Las Vegas Raiders.

As Faulk went on, he got more angry, and brought up the Minnesota Vikings releasing Dalvin Cook.

“And for Minnesota to continue to give this guy [Kirk Cousins] money, who has disappointed them, and Dalvin Cook put up numbers,” Faulk said on the Rich Eisen Show. “He has disappointed them.”

Faulk went on to say that not paying a running back will not work if you are a team that does not have a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning or Tom Brady.

“I think you said Peyton, I think you said Brady, I think you said Mahomes,” Faulk said on the Rich Eisen Show. “The rest of these bums, they're not that. They're not that. They are not that.”

Lastly, Faulk went on to credit Bill Belichick for the devaluation of the running back position.

The Giants and the Raiders followed suit in the trend of not paying a running back top dollar in the NFL.