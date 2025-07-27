Aaron Rodgers will probably remember his first training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers. All because of Patrick Queen.

On Thursday, Rodgers had his first practice with his new team at Saint Vincent College in Pittsburgh. His first pass, however, was intercepted by Queen.

The 41-year-old quarterback didn't make a big deal out of it, chuckling that it was “good to get that out of the way.” Rodgers has intimated that it will be his final season, ending an illustrious career that has inspired many young players.

That includes Queen.

The 25-year-old linebacker didn't hide his delight when asked about picking Rodgers' pass.

“It's crazy. (He was my) favorite player growing up,” said Queen in a video posted by Steelers reporter Brian Batko.

Queen added that Rodgers didn't say anything to him after the play, admitting that he was “in my own little world at that point.”

The two-time Pro Bowler, however, was quick to point out that it was also a product of his hard work in the offseason.

“It just paid off right there. So, like I said, if it doesn't translate to the season, they don't mean anything. So, we got to keep stacking it every day,” said Queen, who had a solid maiden stint with the Steelers last season.

He is expected to be a key cog in their defense anew, and getting the chance to compete against one of the all-time greats like Rodgers should only bode well for Williams.

With the additions of cornerback Darius Slay and rookies in defensive tackle Derrick Harmon and edge rusher Jack Sawyer, Williams is optimistic that the Steelers' defense will thrive.

“We got young guys coming in with Jack off the edge. We got some new corners and some new safeties, so that’s gonna be fun,” said the former LSU star in a report from Yahoo! Sports' Joe Fitzgerald.

The Steelers will open their season against Rodgers' former team, the New York Jets, on September 7.