The New York Giants and running back Saquon Barkley were unable to come to an agreement on a long-term deal before Monday's deadline for players who received the franchise tag to agree to a deal, and we now have some additional details about how close general manager Joe Schoen and Barkley came to agreeing to a deal.

The Giants and Joe Schoen reportedly did not budge from an offer of $11 million per year with a guarantee slightly north of $22 million, even though it was within $1 to $2 million on both ends of Barkley's reducted asking price, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

Barkley previously turned down a contract worth $13 million per year and $19.5 million guaranteed, because he is guaranteed $22.2 million if he gets tagged two seasons in a row, according to Dunleavy. As a compromise, the Giants lowered the annual value to $11 million and brought up the guaranteed money to $22 million.

With training camp approaching, Barkley is not expected to report. Because he did not sign the franchise tag, he can not be fined for the missing training camp practices. However, he will miss game checks if he continues that holdout into the season.

It was reported that Barkley's status for week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys would be in question if he does not get a long-term deal, and now that threat from Barkley is going to be tested.

Barkley and the Giants were very close to coming to an agreement. Now it is too late. Barkley has a decision to make, and the Giants hope they get him on the field for week 1 against the Cowboys.