After news of several teams interested in wide receiver free agent Michael Thomas, they'll have to wait until Week 2 to put him on the field if they sign him. Thomas has been suspended for one game during the 2024 season for a violation of NFL rules, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The suspension stems from Thomas being arrested for simple battery and criminal mischief in November 2023. His arrest came after following a confrontation with a construction worker who was working on a house that was in Thomas' neighborhood. Thomas allegedly threw a brick at the windshield of the worker's truck and then walked up to him and knocked his phone out of his hands.

Thomas was cooperative with the police and was arrested without incident.

Michael Thomas is still looking for an NFL team

Michael Thomas is still a free agent, and it's not certain if teams are looking to sign the wide receiver as of now. Thomas had played for the New Orleans Saints for his entire career, but injuries in the past few seasons slowed down his production. In 2023, Thomas played in 10 games, catching 39 passes for 448 yards. Though those are solid stats, it's not the same numbers that he had been used to putting up earlier in his career.

Over his career, Thomas has 565 catches for 6,569 yards and 36 touchdowns, and set several records during his first five years in the NFL, leading the league in receptions in 2018 and 2019.

Thomas most likely won't get back to that type of production, but a team looking for wide receiver depth may interested in taking a flier on him. He's a big receiver with good hands and could be put in short-yardage situations.

For now, teams know that he won't be available until Week 1, but if he's signed now, he'll be ready to go for the following week.