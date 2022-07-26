Odell Beckham Jr’s cryptic 4-word tweet as NFL free agency decision looms

Five months removed from the ACL injury that robbed him of further impacting the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl win, Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned as an NFL free agent. Beckham, who has expressed interest in a return to Los Angeles- and vice versa- has played the waiting game as he recovers from offseason ACL surgery. With teams fully reporting to training camps on Tuesday, Beckham took to Twitter, sending out a series of cryptic messages.

God don’t make mistakes…. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) July 26, 2022

Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted out “God don’t make mistakes” followed by a tweet that read “can’t make no more excuses for myself, I gotta go get it.” Perhaps the wideout was feeling sorry for himself amid his NFL free agency drought- and is no longer going to accept feeling that way.

It seems as though the Rams Super Bowl champion is looking to simply control what he can control moving forward. It’s an approach that served him well in Los Angeles, as Beckham’s post-Cleveland Browns tenure couldn’t have gone any better.

The star wideout simply put his head down and worked, becoming a steady contributor for a championship-winning team. Odell Beckham Jr. would be an even richer man right now if not for the ACL injury in the Super Bowl.

That likely weighed on his mind for some time. But not anymore. It’s go time for Beckham, whose next objective will be proving his health to prospective teams.

If he can do that, it won’t be long before he’s suiting up for a team. For now, Odell Beckham Jr. has to heed his own advice and go get it.