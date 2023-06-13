Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis was featured on Good Morning America on Monday morning. Hillis recounted his terrifying near-death experience earlier this year.

The 37-year-old jumped into the ocean to save his son and niece from rip currents in Pensacola, Florida this winter. After rescuing them to shore, Hillis collapsed and was unconscious with lung and kidney failure.

After being airlifted to a local hospital, he was on a ventilator for 10 days fighting for his life. Following a two week stint in the ICU, the former RB is grateful to be back at full health and is sharing his story to raise awareness about water safety.

“It's 100% a miracle that somebody didn't die,” Hillis told host and former NFL star Michael Strahan.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hillis played for four teams over his seven year career, starting with the Denver Broncos and ending with the New York Giants in 2014.

He reached peak fame in 2012 when he was selected to be the Madden cover. It was a rapid ascent to fame after an 1,100 yard and 11 touchdown season for the Cleveland Browns. But the fame disappeared as soon as it arrived, and Hillis was out of the league only two years later.

Peyton Hillis was a fan favorite for his aggressive running style, using his imposing 250 pound body as a battering ram over opposing defenses. He made many highlight reel plays during his time in Cleveland, part of what earned him the cover of the popular NFL video game. Originally earning his start at Arkansas as a fullback, he stepped up when needed and filled the role of league journeyman.