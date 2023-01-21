Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has finally been discharged after he was hospitalized when he saved his children from drowning.

When Hillis was taken to the hospital early this January, he was in critical condition and had to use a ventilator to breathe. At the time, his uncle provided some updates on his recovery and mentioned “he was in the intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs.”

The whole football world watched his progress closely, and it was a huge relief when it was revealed that he’s taken off the ventilator and on the road to recovery a week later since the incident.

Now over two weeks after Hillis was hospitalized, his sister Hayley Davis revealed in a heartwarming Facebook post that the ex-Cleveland Browns RB is out of the hospital with his overall health appearing great.

“All I can say is GOD HAS BEEN SO GOOD TO US!! Peyton was discharged today from the hospital!!!!!!!!!!!!! Everything health wise is looking good and has all improved— truly a miracle!! Davis wrote.

Hayley Davis admitted that the incident “rocked” their lives. Peyton Hillis actually had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was unresponsive while lying on the sand. Fortunately, his kids are safe and healthy.

“I remember seeing Peyt laid out on the sand unable to move and my mom having to run back and forth between us as the medics helped each of us . I just kept praying that Peyt would be ok and I’m so happy to say Yahweh provided,” Davis added.

Hillis himself has yet to release a statement, though fans can certainly wait for that as he spends his time with his family and fully recover.