By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Justin Jefferson led the charge in the first round of NFL Pro Bowl voting. But now Jefferson and Patrick Mahomes are looking up at a new leader, as it was revealed that Miami Dolphins star QB Tua Tagovailoa is the new Pro Bowl leading vote-getter, per Dov Kleiman.

As seen above, Justin Jefferson and Patrick Mahomes place 2nd and 3rd in Pro Bowl voting. Meanwhile, Tagovailoa’s teammate Tyreek Hill and Mahomes’ teammate Travis Kelce round out the top 5. However, it is Jefferson’s Vikings that have the most votes by team.

Despite dealing with various injury concerns throughout the season, Tagovailoa has performed well for Miami. The 24-year old Alabama product has thrown for over 2,800 yards to go along with 21 passing touchdowns and just 5 interceptions. He’s also demonstrated strong leadership prowess for a young quarterback.

One major element that surely impacted Pro Bowl votes is the fact that the Dolphins are 8-4 on the season. Miami’s impressive brand of play has been a direct result of Tagovailoa’s 2022 improvement.

Tyreek Hill, another top 5 Pro Bowl vote-getter, is in the midst of a tremendous campaign as well. The Dolphins receiver has not been shy about praising Tagovailoa and calling out his critics this season.

“That’s all people got to do, man – just set their pride aside. Everybody isn’t blessed to come into certain situations. Unfortunately, Tua, he came into a difficult situation,” the Dolphins receiver said, per Mike Giardi.

Tua will look to continue his Pro Bowl candidacy as the Dolphins strive toward the playoffs.