Published November 12, 2022

By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins have looked really good in recent weeks. No doubt a big part of this is the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. His receiver, Tyreek Hill, is demanding the critics to pay respect.

Hill spoke with the media following Friday’s practice where he made a request to those doubting Tagovailoa. Admit you were wrong and apologize.

“That’s all people got to do, man – just set their pride aside. Everybody isn’t blessed to come into certain situations. Unfortunately, Tua, he came into a difficult situation,” the Dolphins receiver said.

This is far from the first time Hill has defended his quarterback. Since his trade to the Dolphins in the offseason, he has gone on record multiple times with praise for Tagovailoa.

One of the more eye-catching claims from this past summer included his former quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. The Dolphins wide receiver said that Tagovailoa was more accurate than his former Kansas City Chiefs signal caller.

“Obviously, like I’m gonna go with 15 as the strongest arm but as far as accuracy-wise, I’m going with Tua all day,” Hill said.

Tagovailoa’s accuracy and arm strength has been a point of criticism since the Dolphins drafted him in 2020. This season, he has shown vast improvement, despite a couple very scary head injuries early in the season.

Tagovailoa’s progression has aided Hill and fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, and the two have become one of the best pass-catching duos in the league.

The Dolphins, Hill, and Tagovailoa hope to continue the momentum for the rest of the season as they push for the playoffs. Miami plays the Cleveland Browns this Sunday before heading on their bye week.