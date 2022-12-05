By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

Despite their best efforts, injuries plagued the Miami Dolphins in Week 13 in their 33-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Now sitting at 8-4, the Dolphins are in second place in the AFC East division. However, their standing in the division is the least of their concerns. Late in the fourth quarter, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained an ankle injury causing him to exit the contest, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

In addition to Tagvailoa’s injury woes, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, despite returning to the sideline with his helmet, did not re-enter play in the second half following a leg injury. Without Waddle for much of the game, Tagovailoa still managed to lead a solid aerial effort, tallying 295 yards and a pair of touchdowns and interceptions each. Veteran wideout Tyreek Hill is responsible for most of the damage through the air, racking up 146 yards and a touchdown on nine catches.

The area where the Dolphins struggled the most, which can be highlighted perhaps as the primary reason they did not win, was in the running game. As a team, the Dolphins mustered a total of 33 yards on the ground, 30 of which were achieved by Raheem Mostert alone. However, the defense undoubtedly did not rise to the occasion either, allowing backup quarterback Brock Purdy to throw for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in relief of the injured Jimmy Garropolo, who left Sunday’s game early with a season-ending broken foot.

Hopefully, Tua Tagovailoa will not face the same outcome as Garoppolo and will be back ready to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14.