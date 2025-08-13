Taylor Swift is making her first appearance ever on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce on Wednesday, and she teared up at one point talking about buying her masters back. Although it happened a long time ago, she was still emotional about it:

“So sorry that this is — it's literally been so long since this happened. It's every time I talk about it. She was like, ‘You got, your music.' And I just, like, very dramatically, hit the floor for real, like honestly, just started bawling my eyes out.”

Taylor Swift's first appearance on New Heights is reaching new heights as this live show, to no one's surprise, is gaining a ton of traction. Everyone wants to see Swift talk about her new album with Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, and Swift is talking football too. There is something for everyone in this episode.

Swift announced her new album earlier this week, The Life of a Showgirl. Swift was already the most popular musician in the world when she started dating Travis, and she has continued to drop new music since then. She has also become a big topic of discussion for sports fans, which wasn't a thing before her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs star.

Because of her popularity and relationship with Travis Kelce, we knew that this was going to be a massive show. Taylor Swift announced that she would be appearing on the show just a couple of days ago, and it provides fans a unique opportunity to hear her talk about the new album. It also is a good way to show Swift's football side, which is good for New Heights' consistent listeners. Swift has demonstrated that she has learned a good amount about the game ever since she started dating Travis.