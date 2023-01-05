By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has just announced the list of names that made the modern-era finalists for the Class of 2023, and it, of course, includes many of the greatest of their time in the NFL.

The group is headlined by former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne and New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis. The other names on the list are Devin Hester, Torry Holt, Andre Johnson, Joe Thomas, Willie Anderson, Jared Allen

Patrick Willis, DeMarcus Ware, Zach Thomas, Dwight Freeney, Albert Lewis, Darren Woodson, and Ronde Barber (via NFL.com).

A selection committee determined the players who made the final list after looking at and deliberating over the credentials of the 129 nominees. That list was whittled down to only 28 names back in November before coming up with the final aforementioned 15 players.

Revis along with former Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney and and former Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas are in the first year of their respective eligibilities.

Revis was a force downfield on defense during his prime in the NFL. in 145 games played, mostly with the Jets, Revis had 29 interceptions from 2007 to 2017. Thomas, meanwhile, was a consistent weekly problem for opposing defensive linemen. Despite playing for largely frustrating Browns teams, Thomas had always garnered high grades and praise from football experts and fans. Freeney played from 2002 to 2017 and during his time in the NFL, managed to play in 218 games and collect 125.5 total sacks.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will finally be inducted on Feb. 9.