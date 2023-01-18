Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski has found himself involved in the crypto lawsuit thrown against the Dallas Mavericks and team owner Mark Cuban.

For those not in the know, Cuban has been sued last August for allegedly using his influence to promote Voyager Digital, a cryptocurrency brokerage that went bankrupt. Cuban and Voyager’s CEO Stephen Ehrlich have been accused of making bold claims just to lure investors, only to defraud them in the end.

As for Gronkowski’s role, he actually served as a brand ambassador for Voyager Digital in 2021. With that said, the ex-New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end has been subpoenaed by the plaintiffs of the class-action lawsuit, per The Athletic.

It is worth noting that Gronkowski has not been named as a defendant in the lawsuit, but the lawyer of the plaintiffs Adam Moskowitz emphasized that remains a possibility, noting that “Voyager brand ambassadors from the NFL, NASCAR can be added ‘even near trial.'”

“We have set the depositions of Rob Gronkowski,” Moskowitz added. “He [Gronk] is not a named defendant yet, but the court gave us until Feb. 24 to file an amended complaint against Voyager (such as adding defendants, claims and plaintiffs), we know he was a ‘Brand Ambassador’ for Voyager who ‘promoted’ the unsecured securities (the ‘interest accounts’). We served him with a third-party subpoena, and we have named all of the FTX ‘Brand Ambassadors’ in our pending federal class action.”

Rob Gronkowski has yet to respond to the subpoena and the possibility of being included in the lawsuit. Nonetheless, it should be noted as well that he’s not the only one facing a similar issue. His former Patriots and Bucs teammate Tom Brady has been named in the lawsuit for the FTX collapse, with the superstar QB even losing millions from his investment.