At the age of 71, Belichick may no longer be the sure thing he once was

When the regular season ended earlier this month, the biggest NFL news came from Foxboro where Bill Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft decided to “mutually” go their separate ways. There had been talk throughout the season that Kraft would fire Belichick, and while friendlier words were used to describe the separation between the owner and the coach, it seems clear that the coach was dismissed.

Belichick made it clear that he wanted to keep coaching at the age of 71. The all-time coaching wins record held by Don Shula is within reach, and Belichick would presumably like to win a seventh Super Bowl — and do it without Tom Brady.

The assumption was that Belichick would be one of the hottest coaching candidates in recent memory because of his outstanding resume. But after multiple interviews with the Atlanta Falcons and little else that went public, Belichick is still looking for a position. He may not get a chance to serve as an NFL head coach in the 2024 season.

ESPN analyst and former NFL defensive back Ryan Clark bluntly explained that Belichick's skills may not be as obvious as they once were to those who hire head coaches. “Ain't nobody gonna be kicking their spouse out of bed because Bill Belichick in these streets. I told y'all the streets was not going to be hot for Bill Belichick… He was as good as we all thought he was when he was as good as we all thought he was. That ain't today.”

The combination of Belichick's age, desire to have full control of all football decisions and his hesitancy at full-fledged communication are among the likely reasons that Bill Belichick has not procured another coaching position.