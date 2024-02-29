There will not be any charges pressed against either Cam Newton or the group of men who fought the NFL free agent last Sunday, according to a police report (h/t TMZ Sports).
“Neither Mr. Newton or any of the other involved persons who remained on scene indicated that they required medical attention or wished to pursue criminal charges,” the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.
A video showing Cam Newton taking on three men in a wild fight during a 7-on-7 youth football tournament in Atlanta has recently gone viral. Newton, who stands 6-foot-5, seemed to have capably handled himself fine amidst the attack. That his hair and stylish hat remained intact after the scuffle pretty much said everything one needs to know about who won the scuffle.
Perhaps the bottom line here is that at least, no one got seriously hurt. For Newton, he's lucky to come away unscathed, especially if he still dreams of making it back to the NFL.
An injury from the fight could have severely hurt his already dim chances of making a return to the pros. As for the men who attacked the former NFL Most Valuable Player, they can be thankful that they also did not get seriously harmed. Newton is one tough dude, as his YouTube highlights would show, so it was really not much of a surprise that he was able to defend himself the way he did.
Cam Newton played for 10 season s with the Carolina Panthers and one season with the New England Patriots.