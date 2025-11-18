The Walt Disney Company and ESPN agreed to a multiyear partnership that brings live NBA action to Disney+ in the Philippines, a country where basketball drives conversation every day. The move strengthens Disney’s growing footprint across the region and gives fans a fresh way to watch the league that dominates local sports culture.

Filipino fans will stream select live NBA games on Disney+, along with ESPN originals, NBA Countdown broadcasts, and full studio coverage from Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley, per TheHollyWoodReporter The deal expands Disney and ESPN’s international relationship with the league and sharpens the companies’ strategy in Southeast Asia, where the Philippines has been one of Disney+’s fastest-growing markets.

Vineet Puri, Disney’s vice president and general manager for Southeast Asia, described the country’s connection to the sport with clear pride. “For millions of Filipinos, basketball isn’t just a sport, it’s a passion, a shared language and a powerful source of national pride,” Puri said. He added that the agreement brings fans “closer than ever to the teams and players they love.”

Disney+ will launch its NBA coverage in the Philippines with a doubleheader on Thursday, Nov. 20. Houston visits Cleveland at 8:12 a.m. Philippine Standard Time, followed by New York against Dallas at 10:35 a.m. After that, subscribers will stream select regular-season and playoff matchups, plus major events like NBA on Christmas Day, the NBA Draft, the Celebrity Game and select Summer League contests. Each season, Disney+ users will stream one Conference Finals series live. The other Conference Finals and the NBA Finals will stream on delay.

Disney expands regional sports strategy

The announcement arrives as Disney’s executives outline a calculated approach to live sports in Asia. In an interview with Deadline, APAC content chief Carol Choi said the company evaluates markets carefully before expanding sports offerings. Disney TV Studios boss Eric Schrier echoed the sentiment, noting the company will “opportunistically get into some sports in some local territories” as part of a broader global strategy.

With this partnership, Disney+ positions itself as a major streaming home for the NBA in a country that lives and breathes basketball.