NFL Odds: Bears vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and pick – 10/30/2022

The Chicago Bears will travel to take on the Dallas Cowboys in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at AT&T Stadium aka “Jerry World” in Dallas. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Bears-Cowboys prediction and pick, laid out below.

Chicago is coming off a Monday Night Football victory over New England to bring their record to 3-4. Matt Eberflus seems to have found a winning game plan against New England, but this matchup is tough. Justin Fields may be on the run for most of this game.

Dallas welcomed back Dak Prescott with a victory last week, bringing their record to 5-2, third place in the NFC East. Mike McCarthy’s squad has leaned on their outstanding defense in Prescott’s absence. Now, with Prescott back, this team could take a leap as one of the NFC’s best.

Here are the Bears-Cowboys NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bears-Cowboys Odds

Chicago Bears: +10 (-115)

Dallas Cowboys: -10 (-105)

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

Justin Fields enjoyed arguably his best performance as a professional last week, crushing New England 33-14. Fields threw for 179 yards and a touchdown, adding 82 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Fields has completed 55.9 percent of his passes for 1,048 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions. On the ground, Fields ranks second on the team with 364 yards and two touchdowns. Khalil Herbert leads the team with 464 rushing yards and three touchdowns. David Montgomery has added 308 yards and two touchdowns. Darnell Mooney leads the team with 20 catches for 292 yards but has not found the endzone. Dante Pettis leads the team with two receiving touchdowns. Chicago’s offense has scored 18.0 points per game, which ranks 25th in the league.

Defensively, Chicago has been good, allowing 18.9 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league. Roquan Smith leads the team with 78 tackles, four going for a loss including two and a half sacks, which leads the team. Chicago has sacked their opponents twelve times. Eddie Jackson leads the team with three interceptions, while Smith ranks second with two. The Bears have totaled eight interceptions.

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

Dak Prescott was welcomed back with a dominant 24-6 victory over Detroit. In his return, Prescott threw for 207 yards and a touchdown. Overall, Prescott has completed 61.1 percent of his passes for 341 yards with one touchdown and an interception in two games. Ezekiel Elliott is likely to miss this game after not practicing all week. Tony Pollard is more than capable as a replacement, ranking second with 375 rushing yards and two touchdowns. CeeDee Lamb leads the team with 37 catches for 479 yards and two touchdowns. Noah Brown is second with 339 yards and a touchdown. Dallas has averaged 19.1 points per game, ranking 22nd in the league.

Dallas’ defense has been lethal, ranking second by allowing 14.9 points per game. Donovan Wilson leads the team with 51 tackles, including three sacks. Micah Parsons has been a force, sacking opponents eight times already this season, and forcing two fumbles. Dallas has sacked their opponents 29 times this season, and Chicago has struggled mightily protecting Fields. Trevon Diggs leads the team with three interceptions, while the team has totaled eight. DeMarcus Lawrence has returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Final Bears-Cowboys Prediction & Pick

Dallas and their defense should dismantle Chicago’s weak offense, which should also push the total under.

Final Bears-Cowboys Prediction & Pick: Dallas -10 (-105), under 42.5 (-110)