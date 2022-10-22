NFL Odds: Browns vs. Ravens prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022

The Cleveland Browns will travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North rivalry NFL Sunday matchup at M&T Bank Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Browns-Ravens prediction and pick, laid out below.

Cleveland has navigated their murky offseason to a 2-4 record this season. By ridding themselves of Baker Mayfield, a quarterback draped in controversy, they brought in an even more controversial quarterback in Deshaun Watson. Kevin Stefanski’s team looks like it will miss the playoffs for the second straight year.

Taking advantage of a downtrodden AFC North, Baltimore is in first place with a 3-3 record. John Harbaugh’s team missed the playoffs with an 8-9 record last season, but a healthy Lamar Jackson should change that narrative. The team has yet to string together either a winning or losing streak this season.

Here are the Browns-Ravens NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Browns-Ravens Odds

Cleveland Browns: +6.5 (-106)

Baltimore Ravens: -6.5 (-114)

Over: 45.5 (-118)

Under: 45.5 (-104)

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

Jacoby Brissett was acquired just one week after Deshaun Watson was, mostly as an insurance policy with the looming suspension for Watson. Brissett has performed well this season, completing 60 percent of his passes for 1,326 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions. Brissett has also added a rushing touchdown. While he may be dethroned upon Watson’s return, Brissett has likely played well enough to earn another contract.

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are an envious backfield duo, with Chubb leading the team with 649 yards and seven rushing touchdowns. Hunt has added 259 yards and two touchdowns. Cleveland has totaled 1,032 rushing yards and ten touchdowns. Amari Cooper leads the team with 38 catches for 348 yards and four touchdowns. David Njoku is second with 347 yards and a touchdown. Hunt has hauled in the team’s other receiving touchdown. Cleveland ranks seventh in the league with 24.7 points per game.

Cleveland’s defense has been awful, ranking 30th with 27.2 points allowed per game. Jacob Phillips leads the team with 39 tackles, including two for a loss and two sacks. Myles Garrett leads the team with five sacks, while Cleveland has totaled eleven sacks. Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit each have intercepted a pass.

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread

Lamar Jackson is a dynamic talent, completing 62 percent of his passes for 1,277 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. Jackson also leads the team with 451 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Baltimore is clearly dependent on Jackson being healthy, which is why his injury down the stretch last season forcing the team out of the playoffs. JK Dobbins and Kenyan Drake have each scored a rushing touchdown. Baltimore has totaled 934 rushing yards as a team. Mark Andrews has been exceptional, leading the team with 39 catches for 455 yards and five touchdowns. Devin Duvernay ranks second with three touchdown catches. Baltimore ranks fifth with 26.3 points per game.

Baltimore’s defense has been shaky, ranking twentieth with 23.5 points allowed per game. Chuck Clark leads the team with 40 tackles, also forcing and recovering a fumble. Patrick Queen and Justin Madubuike each lead the team with two and a half sacks this season. Baltimore has sacked their opponents fifteen times this season. Marcus Williams leads the team with three interceptions, while Marlon Humphrey has intercepted two. Baltimore has picked off their opponents eight times.

Final Browns-Ravens Prediction & Pick

Jackson will be too much for this porous Cleveland defense.

Final Browns-Ravens Prediction & Pick: Baltimore -6.5 (-114), over 45.5 (-118)