NFL Odds: Giants vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick – 10/30/2022

The New York Giants will travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. It’s an NFC showdown, and time to check out our NFL odds series by making a Giants-Seahawks prediction and pick.

The Giants defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-17 to accomplish their fourth victory in a row. Daniel Jones completed 19 of his 30 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown while rushing 11 times for 107 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, Saquon Barkley rushed 24 times for 110 yards with a 4.6 yards-per-carry rushing rate while catching four passes for 25 yards. Darius Slayton caught three passes on six targets for 58 yards. Also, Wan’dale Robinson had six receptions for 50 yards. Xavier McKinney made the play of the game on defense, forcing a fumble by Travis Etienne, which prevented the Jaguars from taking a two-score lead.

The Seahawks obliterated the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23 for their second win in a row. Geno Smith completed 20 of his 27 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Additionally, Kenneth Walker rushed 23 times for 167 yards for two touchdowns. Drake Dallas rushed six times for 35 yards. Also, Marquise Goodwin caught four passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns. Moreover, Tyler Lockett had seven receptions for 45 yards. Will Dissly added four catches for 45 yards. Subsequently, the Seattle defense played well, with Al Woods generating a sack while Ryan Neal added six solo tackles and an interception.

The Giants lead the Seahawks in the all-time series 10-9. Consequently, their last meeting was on October 6, 2020, when the Giants overcame the Seahawks 17-12. D.K. Metcalf caught five for 80 yards in that contest, while Lockett added six for 63 yards. Curiously, neither Jones nor Barkley played in that game due to an injury.

Here are the Giants-Seahawks NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

New York Giants: +3 (-108)

Seattle Seahawks: -3 (-112)

Over: 44.5 (-105)

Under: 44.5 (-115)

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. Ultimately, they look to continue the momentum. Jones has a 90.8 quarterback rating with 1,223 passing yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. Additionally, he has rushed 58 times for 343 yards and three touchdowns. Barkley has had a revival this year, rushing 143 times for 726 yards and four touchdowns while generating a 5.1 yards-per-carry clip. Also, he has caught 25 passes for 180 yards. Slayton has 11 catches for 166 yards, while Robinson has caught 10 passes for 101 yards.

The defense has been spectacular. Moreover, they have produced at levels they have not seen in years. Dexter Lawrence has recorded 11 solo tackles and four sacks. Likewise, Oshane Ximines has delivered nine solo tackles and two sacks. Adoree’ Jackson has gathered 29 solo tackles, while Julian Love has 28 solo tackles and an interception. Ultimately, the Giants, as a unit, have forced eight fumbles through seven games.

The defense must continue to play smart football and force Smith into making mistakes. The Giants will cover the spread if they continue running the ball efficiently and moving the chains. Additionally, Jones must avoid mistakes and block out the crowd noise at Lumen Field.

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

The Seahawks are the greatest surprise in the NFL this season. Subsequently, everyone expected them to be dreadful, and they are 4-3 instead. Smith has a 107.7 quarterback rating with 1,712 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and three interceptions. Additionally, he has rushed 30 times for 132 yards and a score. Walker has been fantastic this year, rushing 67 times for 410 yards and four touchdowns while catching eight passes for 27 yards.

Lockett gas 41 receptions for 468 yards and two touchdowns, while Metcalf has 31 receptions for 418 yards and two scores. Consequently, both will be game-time decisions for Sunday. Dissly has 19 receptions for 194 yards.

The defense has not been great but has done just enough to win most of the time. Likewise, they have some talent that has delivered on the defensive side of the ball. Cory Barton has 31 solo tackles and one sack. Also, Mike Jackson has gathered 29 solo tackles. The Hawks have succeeded as a unit by making the right plays. Therefore, they have also forced 10 fumbles. This team is probably the most incredible coaching that Pete Carroll has displayed since the 2013 squad.

The Seahawks will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently. Moreover, they must stop the New York rushing attack and get off the field.

Final Giants-Seahawks Prediction & Pick

The injuries to Lockett and Metfcalf make this game murkier. Ultimately, the Giants will make this a game, even possibly steal it. If Lockett and Metcalf play, the Hawks could barely cover the spread. However, we are looking at this, assuming they will either not play or have limitations. Expect the Giants to cover the spread.

Final Giants-Seahawks Prediction & Pick: New York Giants: +3 (-108)