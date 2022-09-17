NFL Odds: Panthers vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022

The Carolina Panthers will travel up the East Coast to take on the New York Giants in a week two NFL matchup on Sunday afternoon. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Panthers-Giants prediction and pick.

Carolina is looking to rebound after losing 26-24 to Cleveland in week one. In what was supposed to be a sweet revenge game for new quarterback Baker Mayfield, Carolina was defeated on a heartbreaking last-minute field goal. Getting to 1-1 would go a long way in creating some confidence for the fan base.

New York began the Brian Daboll era with a bang, engineering a 21-20 comeback victory as underdogs against the Tennessee Titans last week. Daboll and company went down to the music city and returned with a record above .500 for the first time since the infamous boat party that signaled the beginning of the downfall for a once proud franchise.

Here are the Panthers-Giants NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Panthers-Giants Odds

Carolina Panthers: +1.5 (-108)

New York Giants: -1.5 (-112)

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

Baker Mayfield was solid in his debut, racking up 235 yards with a touchdown and interception. Mayfield also added a rushing touchdown in the losing effort. More concerning was the lack of protection, as Mayfield was sacked four times. Christian McCaffrey, who is being counted on in a healthy season, rushed for 33 yards to lead the team, scoring a touchdown on ten carries. Carolina managed just 54 rushing yards, averaging 2.8 yards per rush. Robbie Anderson caught five passes for a team-leading 102 yards and a touchdown. Ian Thomas and DJ Moore each totaled 53 and 43 yards, respectively. The team’s five fumbles are alarming, although none of them were lost.

Xavier Woods was the leading tackler in week one, totaling ten tackles. Damien Wilson registered the lone sack for the team against Cleveland. Carolina actually allowed only 4.8 yards per play, less than they were able to muster on offense. Losing the turnover battle and time of possession were the keys to setting up Cleveland’s last-second win. The good news for the team is that Daniel Jones has been known to turn the ball over, and the Giants love three and outs (not a real stat, just a salty Giants fan writing here).

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Daniel Jones did not exactly play mistake-free in game one, but unlike previous regimes, Daboll held the quarterback accountable. After tossing an inexcusable red zone interception, Jones was met with disdain on the sideline, and Daboll loudly and clearly reiterated to his quarterback that such mistakes were unacceptable. Jones eventually led the team on an exciting drive as the fourth quarter was winding down, sealing a victory with a two-point conversion shovel pass to Saquon Barkley. Overall, Jones completed 81 percent of his passes, throwing two touchdowns.

Speaking of Barkley, that is the type of running that fans remember from the second overall pick in the 2018 draft. Barkley ran for 164 yards and a touchdown, adding 30 receiving yards and a two-point conversion in the win. Sterling Shepard returned to haul in two catches for 71 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown catch. Richie James hauled in five catches for 59 yards. In a surprising turn, Kadarius Toney was only on the field for seven snaps, rushing for 23 yards.

New York’s defense contained Derrick Henry as much as possible, which is a victory in itself. Tae Crowder led the team with seven tackles in the opener. Austin Carlito registered two tackles for a loss, and Tomon Fox recorded the team’s lone sack. A big loss this weekend will be cornerback Aaron Robinson, who had an appendectomy. Robinson recorded five tackles and a pass breakup in week one.

Final Panthers-Giants Prediction & Pick

Count me in on the Brian Daboll hype.

Final Panthers-Giants Prediction & Pick: New York -1.5 (-112), under 43.5 (-110)