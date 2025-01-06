In the regular season finale against the Chicago Bears, the Green Bay Packers suffered some injuries to some key players, and one of them was Christian Watson who may now be out for the playoffs and beyond, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Sources: Packers standout WR Christian Watson is believed to have torn his ACL and suffered additional damage, ending his season and putting the beginning of 2025 in jeopardy. A frustrating reality for that talented pass-catcher,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Watson suffered the right knee injury in the second quarter and was carted off to the locker room. The Packers will now possibly be without one of their key wide receivers for the postseason.