The NFL season has reached its most crucial weeks of the regular season, and for first-year Fox NFL analyst Tom Brady, it means seeing the best teams and the best players in their most critical moments. After a somewhat slow start to his broadcasting career, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has grown much more comfortable on the air. In addition to analyzing games and breaking down offensive plays, Brady is not afraid to offer his opinion on how the season will play out.

https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX/status/1870625710064226566

Asked by broadcast partner Kevin Burkhardt on which team he views as the Super Bowl favorite, Brady did not hesitate. He gave backing to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I think if it's a one-score game, I'm taking Patrick Mahomes any time,” the quarterback said. “Because he has that championship DNA. He doesn't flinch at any time.”

Brady went on to offer his praises for Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens since those players are considered the NFL's top MVP candidates this year. He also broke down what it takes to win in the playoffs, including turnovers, converting on third-down plays and connecting on key field goal attempts.

As much as Tom Brady appreciates those MVP candidates, he is not about to go away from Mahomes when it comes to performing in the big games.

Mahomes living up to the Brady prediction

While the Chiefs have not had a dominant season on the offensive side of the ball, they continue to win games.

Kansas City improved its record to 14-1 with a 27-19 victory over the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 16.

Mahomes was not overly explosive in the game, but he was extremely sharp. He completed 28 of 41 passes for 260 yard with 1 touchdown to rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Mahomes also was able to escape Houston's pass rush throughout the majority of the game. He suffered just one sack and he ran 5 times for 33 yards and he scored the opening touchdown of the game on a 15-yard first-quarter run.

While the Chiefs have been dominant with a 14-1 record, Mahomes ranks 10th from a statistical perspective among quarterbacks, as he is averaging 239.1 passing yards per game.

Now in his eighth year with the Chiefs, Mahomes is a three-time Super Bowl winner and a three-time Super Bowl MVP. He is a six-time Pro Bowler and a two-time league MVP.

Earlier in his career, Mahomes put prolific passing and touchdown numbers on the board. The emphasis during the regular season has shifted to defense for the Chiefs and Mahomes is more interested in doing what it takes to win games rather than building eye-opening passing numbers.