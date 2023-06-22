ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter was on The Pat McAfee Show discussing the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback situation, and he did not have the nicest things to say regarding Trey Lance's standing in the organization and on the trade market.

“There really was never a lot of interest in Trey Lance,” Adam Schefter said regarding Lance's trade market, on The Pat McAfee Show, according to Gabe Fernandez of SFGATE. “… There was no trade market.”

Schefter also said that the 49ers signing Sam Darnold on the first day of free agency means that they “really liked the guy” as well. These are not the things that Trey Lance wants to hear as he tries to earn the starting job back. Schefter said that Sam Darnold and Trey Lance will battle it out in camp.

“We'll see how Darnold and Trey Lance do in camp this summer,” Schefter said, according to Fernandez. “My guess would be Darnold has a chance to really shine and excel, but there's a lot of preseason football left for those two guys to distinguish himself.”

Schefter confirmed what many have been thinking by saying that Brock Purdy is the top quarterback if healthy. However, he believes Darnold has a legitimate shot to beat out Lance.

“Look, Brock Purdy is the one, if healthy,” Schefter said, according to Fernandez. “And I think going into camp, Sam Darnold, I think, has the edge going into camp.”

It will be interesting to see who wins the quarterback battle, and if Brock Purdy will be healthy when week 1 comes around.