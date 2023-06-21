The San Francisco 49ers reportedly traded up in the 2021 NFL Draft with the intent to draft Mac Jones, but fell in love with Trey Lance after looking at other prospects, and ESPN's Adam Schefter told the story on The Pat McAfee Show.

“They traded up with the idea that they loved Mac Jones,” Adam Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show. “When they made that trade, they traded up with the idea that they were going to draft Mac Jones, while also having, I think it was six weeks to the draft, maybe a little less, a month or so, to look at the other prospects. And while they looked at the other prospects they fell in love with the intangibles that Trey Lance demonstrated.”

"The 49ers traded up with the idea that they were going to draft Mac Jones.. While they looked at the other prospects they fell in love with Trey Lance" ~ @AdamSchefter#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/2HJnoXWYbO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 21, 2023

Schefter went on to explain that the 49ers liked the upside of Trey Lance more than Mac Jones, and that Kyle Shanahan's offense would not be easily replicated if they selected Lance.

“He did testing and tested off the charts in terms of intelligence,” Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show. “They brought him in the building, the guy was ultra impressive. And even though they traded up with the idea of trading Mac Jones while doing their work, they became enamored with this guy and the upside that he had. And they felt like if they take Mac Jones, then their offense, which many teams run versions of and they copy what they do, will continue to be duplicated, but it will be harder to duplicate what they do with a guy like Trey Lance who freelances.”

Now, Kyle Shanahan's team seems to have Brock Purdy as the favorite to be the starting quarterback due to his stretch of strong play from last season. Lance might have to wait a bit for another opportunity.