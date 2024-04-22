With the 2024 NFL Draft scheduled to start on Thursday, there are a lot of rumors flying wild this week ahead of the event, especially regarding the quarterback position, and recent reporting from Adam Schefter of ESPN indicates that there could be a lot of them coming off of the board early on. Schefter specifically mentioned some sleeper teams like the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks alongside the Los Vegas Raider and Denver Broncos as potential teams that could pick a quarterback.
“The Rams, it's an interesting spot, I think they're a sleeper team on a quarterback, I go back to Seattle, Bo Nix, visited Seattle, just a lot of talk there,” Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show. “There's talk that Denver could move back in the round and take Bo Nix at some point and time later on in round one. So there's just too many teams that need quarterbacks in my mind, the Raiders. there's too many teams that need them, and not enough of them, which is why in my mind, we're getting a minimum of five in round one and probably six.”
"I think there's a very good possibility that Michael Penix and Bo Nix both go in the first round..
There's just too many teams that need Quarterbacks and there's not enough of them"@AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/5RKk0QIp4e
It is interesting to hear Schefter's perspective regarding Nix, as he is someone who could conceivably slip to day two of the draft, but as he said, a lot of teams need quarterbacks and one team in the middle or late part of the first round could decide to pull the trigger on him. Schefter indicated that five of the quarterbacks could fly off the board early on.
Where will the quarterbacks go in the 2024 NFL Draft?
The quarterbacks and potential landing spots are very interesting in the first round of the NFL Draft. It seems as if Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and JJ McCarthy are pretty much locks to go early on in the first round, while Nix and Michael Penix Jr. could also go in the first round.
It is pretty much a lock that Caleb Williams will go to the Chicago Bears with the No. 1 pick, while the current buzz is that the Washington Commanders are leaning towards Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 pick. If the Commanders do not select Daniels, Drake Maye or JJ McCarthy are in play, and it seems like a lock that Washington will go with one of those players.
As far as the No. 3 slot goes, the New England Patriots seem most likely to stay in that slot and take a quarterback, likely deciding between Maye and McCarthy in that spot. If not, a trade back so someone else could select a quarterback is in play.
Beyond that, teams like the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos have all been rumored as teams interested in moving up for a quarterback. It would be a bit of a surprise if four quarterbacks did not go in at least the top 11 picks by the time the Vikings have their first pick.
As Schefter mentioned, teams like the Raiders, Rams or Seahawks are potential landing spots for quarterbacks like Nix and Michael Penix Jr. at that point in the first round.
Based on the way the first round loks as of right now, we will likely see a lot of quarterbacks come off the board on Thursday night.