After a disastrous end to their Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions, the Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus the next day, and that means there's another team that will be looking for a new coach. There will probably be a list of candidates that the Bears will look at, but there's a specific person who they might look at, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Everybody's gonna have their eye on Ben Johnson… And I think he might have some interest in that job. We'll see if they can convince him to come to Chicago,” Schefter said.

Johnson was a candidate for several teams last offseason, but he decided to go back to the Lions and try to finish what they started. So far, it's safe to say he made the right decision as the Lions are 11-1 and are arguably the best team in the league.

Could Ben Johnson help the Bears?

Ben Johnson is one of the best offensive masterminds in the league, and there's no doubt that he could turn around the Bears. The team already has weapons such as D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, and D'Andre Swift, and a quarterback with talent like Caleb Williams can take them over the top. One of the main issues with the Bears this season has been their offense, and many people have criticized how they haven't been able to find any consistency or rhythm.

If Johnson is interested in the Bears coaching position, he should definitely take it since they already have what they need. Johnson could take the offense to where it needs to be, and it could be a drastic change to what it has been so far this season.

It'll be interesting to see what happens with Johnson at the end of the season, and what jobs he'll end up interviewing for.