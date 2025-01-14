The Chicago Bears are wasting no time in their search for a new head coach, and they’ve turned to a familiar NFC North rival for a potential candidate. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears have requested an interview with Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich as they evaluate options to lead their team into the future.

Stenavich, 41, has steadily risen through the coaching ranks, earning a reputation as one of the brightest offensive minds in the NFL. After a successful stint as the Packers’ offensive line coach from 2019 to 2021, Stenavich was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022 under head coach Matt LaFleur. Since then, he has played a pivotal role in shaping Green Bay’s offensive schemes and working with young talent.

The Bears’ decision to consider Stenavich is notable, as it highlights their desire to inject new energy into a franchise that has struggled with offensive consistency. Chicago finished the 2024 season ranked near the bottom of the league in most offensive categories, despite the presence of Caleb Williams. The organization’s front office appears determined to find a coach who can maximize Williams’ potential and elevate the team’s overall offensive performance.

Stenavich’s track record suggests he could be a strong fit for that mission. Known for his ability to develop offensive lines and implement effective run-game strategies, Stenavich has helped the Packers maintain a balanced offensive attack, even during a transitional period following the departure of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Under his guidance, Green Bay successfully integrated new starters and adjusted its schemes to complement young talent, a skill set that would be invaluable for a Bears team in the midst of its own (seemingly perpetual) rebuild.

However, the prospect of Stenavich leaving Green Bay for Chicago is sure to spark debate among fans and analysts alike. It is rare for teams to hire coaches directly from a division rival, and the move would undoubtedly add an extra layer of intrigue to the historic Bears-Packers rivalry.

The Bears are reportedly casting a wide net in their coaching search, with Stenavich being one of several candidates under consideration. While his name is gaining traction, Chicago’s decision-making process is expected to be thorough, as they aim to find a leader capable of returning the team to playoff contention.

Stenavich’s potential jump to Chicago would mark his first head coaching role in the NFL, presenting both an exciting opportunity and a significant challenge. For the Bears, the move would signal a bold effort to transform their identity by borrowing talent from one of their fiercest rivals.

As the coaching carousel spins, all eyes will be on Halas Hall to see if Stenavich becomes the next head coach of the Chicago Bears—and whether he can deliver the results the team and its passionate fan base have long awaited.