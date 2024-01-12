Gotta trade it, right?

The Chicago Bears find themselves at a crossroads with the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. We delve into the most favorable trade avenues for the Bears, taking into account their 7-10 record in the 2023 season and the significant position they occupy in the impending draft. The Bears' management is under immense pressure to navigate these decisions wisely. They aim to secure the best possible future outcome for the team.

It's intriguing how the discussion around whether the Bears should opt for a quarterback at No. 1 overall or stick with Justin Fields. A year after trading away the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, along with the eventual rights to Bryce Young, the Bears find themselves in a familiar position due to that transaction. Keep in mind that the Carolina Panthers' pick they acquired is now the No. 1 overall selection.

Bears 2023 Season Recap

The Chicago Bears' journey through the 2023 NFL season was a rollercoaster of highs and lows. It culminated in their third straight losing season. Despite facing numerous challenges, the team exhibited resilience and determination, setting the stage for a pivotal offseason. The hard-fought efforts of the Bears have granted them the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. That's a valuable asset with the potential to significantly influence the trajectory of the team. With this unique opportunity, the Bears stand on the precipice of a franchise-altering decision that will shape their future for years to come.

Here we will look at the best trades that the Chicago Bears must pursue with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Keep Fields, Trade the No. 1 Pick

One of the first things to talk about is QB Justin Fields. His performance this season has instilled a sense of confidence in his future capabilities. The question arises: is it enough to solidify his position as the Bears' long-term solution at quarterback? The NFC North team might opt to retain their young signal-caller. As such, they would aim to capitalize on the positive momentum built over recent weeks. In this scenario, the Bears could either choose the best non-quarterback at the No. 1 spot or engage in trade negotiations for the second consecutive year. The defense, bolstered by the addition of Montez Sweat, has displayed promise in the latter part of the season. If the offense can catch up, the Bears stand to ascend rapidly in the relatively open NFC. Remember that they ended the season strong, having won five of their last eight games.

If I am running the Chicago #Bears, I'm trading Justin Fields for the best haul of picks/assets and selecting Caleb Williams #1 in the 2024 #NFL Draft. The rookie QB contract is the greatest salary cap advantage you can have in building a sustainable top tier winning roster in… pic.twitter.com/FYHOkr115o — Rippe🎯 (@MichaelRippe) January 10, 2024

Why Trade the No. 1 Pick?

Historically, the No. 1 overall pick has rarely changed hands. Before last year, the last instance occurred when the Rams moved up in 2016 to select Jared Goff. Chicago's move down in the 2023 draft yielded significant returns from the Panthers. The trade included swapping first-round picks, a second-round selection, a 2024 first-rounder, a 2025 second-rounder, and wide receiver DJ Moore.

If the Bears decide to trade down again in 2024, they could potentially secure an even more substantial return. Reports suggest that relinquishing this year's No. 1 overall pick could result in an “immense” haul. It could surpass what was obtained in 2023.

Trade Scenarios

Of course, the Bears' decision-making process may be influenced by trade packages offered by other teams eager to secure the top pick. Several franchises are in pursuit of a star quarterback. They would potentially target prospects like Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. Now, we can look at some trade possibilities the Bears should explore for their coveted No. 1 overall pick.

New England Patriots

After enduring their worst season in three decades, finishing at 4-13, the Patriots possess the #3 overall pick in the 2024 draft. Despite typically being a favorable position, uncertainty at the top of the draft could prompt the Patriots to trade up. Given their offensive struggles in 2023, New England is in dire need of a franchise quarterback. The Bears, holding the top pick, could either surprise by selecting a quarterback or trade to a team seeking one, such as the Patriots. This could result in the Bears acquiring a plethora of assets and players from New England. Of course, it also means the Bears would move just two spots down to the No. 3 spot. They can use that to draft their own marquee rookie. They could pick WR Marvin Harrison Jr or even another QB like Jayden Daniels to serve as insurance.

Atlanta Falcons

Despite Desmond Ridder's full season at the helm of the Falcons' offense, the second-year quarterback struggled to capitalize on the opportunity. With a strong rushing attack in place, the Falcons are just a quarterback away from fielding a formidable offense. Sure, they might consider quarterbacks like Michael Penix or Daniels at the eighth slot. That said, the franchise could feel more confident securing Maye or Williams through a trade-up. The Bears, in turn, could benefit by obtaining valuable assets and players from the Falcons. These should include gaining the No. pick. Chicago could then improve their defense by drafting EDGEs like Dallas Turner or Laiatu Latu. That would make Sweat very happy.

Denver Broncos

With Russell Wilson likely departing from Denver, the Broncos face uncertainty at the quarterback position. Jarrett Stidham and Ben Dinucci lack the proven track record to fill Wilson's shoes effectively. Denver may then look to acquire a veteran like Kirk Cousins or focus on the future with a quarterback from the draft. The Bears could potentially acquire a substantial package of assets and players from the Broncos if a deal materialized. If the Bears trade the top pick for a considerable package, they could end up with the No. 12 pick. They could use that on talented prospects like JC Latham or Jer'Zhan Newton. Alternatively, they can also obtain an already proven receiver like maybe Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton through a trade. That would be amazing for Fields.

Looking Ahead

The Chicago Bears find themselves in a pivotal position with several months ahead to carefully assess their options. Despite the team's ongoing struggle, with no winning campaign since 2018, the allure of offers that could yield significant draft capital is hard to ignore. The Bears, still grappling with multiple roster deficiencies, must navigate a critical decision-making process. Regardless of the chosen path, it seems prudent for the Bears to once again leverage the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft to secure multiple top selections. This mirrors the strategic move they executed just last year.