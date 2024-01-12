The USC football star is the perfect fit for the Bears at pick #1.

The Chicago Bears have stumbled to another losing season behind quarterback Justin Fields, raising questions as to whether he is really the long term answer at the quarterback position.

Fields has played through injuries showing incredible grit and toughness, but he also hasn't delivered in the wins department the way the Chicago Bears brass has hoped.

The Bears' own first round pick is expected to be near the bottom of the top ten this season. Coach Matt Eberflus's team also owns Carolina's number one selection, the number one overall pick in the draft.

Bears GM Ryan Poles revealed why he decided not to fire Eberflus recently despite the Bears' 7-10 record. An NFL analyst predicted the Bears will sign a superstar wide receiver from the NFC South Division.

Now that the smoke has cleared on draft positioning, let's discuss why the Bears should draft USC football star Caleb Williams, and what it might mean for Fields' future.

Caleb Williams Has Star Power

Williams won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and has been featured in high profile television commercials in recent months.

He is a highly recognizable name and player among football fans across the country who would add instant recognition and clout to a lackluster Bears franchise. Williams would also give Bears fans hope for an immediate turnaround because of his incredible talent.

He played for an average USC football team this season but still put up 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns against just five interceptions.

For the Bears to generate buzz, hype, and above all else, hope, Williams is their best bet with the number one overall pick.

Fields' Limitations in Bears Offense

Fields finished 23rd in the NFL in QBR this season, behind guys like Derek Carr (who had one of his most lackluster years) and even Joshua Dobbs, division rival Minnesota's backup QB.

The former Ohio State star QB showed flashes of brilliance as usual, but flashes aren't enough to win division titles, playoff games and Super Bowls. Fields has a decent but not great supporting cast led by guys like Cole Kmet and DJ Moore.

He may improve with more weapons around him and he may not.

At this point in time, the Bears are better off sending a message to Fields that his play must improve or he will lose his job. Drafting Caleb Williams will do just that.

Caleb Williams Has a Much Higher Ceiling

Fields has a unique skillset and the raw talent to make plenty of big plays.

Williams, on the other hand, already seems ahead of Fields in terms of his development even as a recent college quarterback.

The USC Trojans star lost a little bit of clout and respect among his peers last season but a closer look shows he still had incredible statistics on a team with a defense that put Williams in tough situations for much of the year.

Williams' 68.6 completion percentage shows he is a far more efficient quarterback than Fields, who tends to complete just over 60 percent of his passes and even completed less than 60 percent during his first year in the NFL.

Fields has been with the Bears for three years now. If he doesn't get it done in year four, the Bears should move on. A split might be best for both parties at this point in time, and if Williams is selected by the Bears it will give Coach Eberflus's team stability and a plan for shifting gears in a hurry should the Fields experiment fail again this year.

Fields' potential has been enjoyed and at times lauded by Bears and NFL fans alike.

Now, it's time for the Bears to get real. It's time for the Bears to draft one of the best quarterback prospects the league has seen in quite some time while they have the opportunity.