The Chicago Bears could be active before the NFL trade deadline. Although there are no guarantees as to what the future holds for the 2-6 Bears, Chicago has been linked to star defensive end Chase Young. A report from Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune surfaced Tuesday stating that the Bears are “close” to trading for a defensive end.

“Hearing the #Bears could be close to adding a defensive end via the trade market … nothing set yet. But there are definitely wheels in motion,” Biggs reported.

Biggs doesn't name Chase Young as the defensive end involved in this potential specific deal. That said, many Bears fans are speculating, and hoping that it is Young.

Chase Young trade to Bears?

Young, 24, currently plays for the Washington Commanders. He's been mentioned in trade rumors and is certainly a candidate to be moved prior to the NFL trade deadline.

The Commanders hold a 3-5 record. Young has performed well despite the team's struggles though. He has recorded five sacks across seven games to go along with 15 combined tackles.

Young originally emerged as a star during his rookie year back in 2020. That season, he posted 7.5 sacks and won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award while getting selected to the Pro Bowl. Young has been limited over the past two years though, playing in a total of 12 games.

Fortunately, he's already appeared in seven games in 2023. The Bears have surely taken notice of not just his ability to stay on the field, but his impressive production as well. A trade may come to fruition at some point Tuesday.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on this situation as they are made available.