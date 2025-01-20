The Chicago Bears have found their head coach, hiring Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. As Johnson prepares to become an NFL head coach for the first time, his first step will be filling out his staff.

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen has emerged as the leading candidate to become Chicago's next defensive coordinator, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Allen was fired after Week 9 as the Saints held a 2-7 record. New Orleans went 18-25 overall under Allen, failing to make the playoffs. However, while his struggles as head coach are well documented, so is his success on the defensive side of the ball.

In 2023, the Saints ranked eighth in the league in scoring defense, allowing 19.2 points per game. They were ninth in 2022, allowing 20.3 PPG. That season, New Orleans finished the year ranked fifth in total defense, allowing 314.8 YPG.

Before even joining the Saints, Allen had ample years coaching at the NFL level. Beginning his tenure in 2002 with the Atlanta Falcons, he earned his first defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos in 2021. Allen was then the Oakland Raiders head coach from 2012-2014 before becoming the Saints DC in 2015. Point is, Allen is a long-traveled veteran with experience building and leading defensives.

The Bears saw their defense fall off a cliff in 2024, ranking 27th, allowing 354.3 YPG. However, they ranked 12th in 2023, allowing 324.2 YPG. Their run defense was the best in the league, allowing just 86.4 YPG. Chicago has plenty of talent on defense from Montez Sweat to Tremaine Edmunds to Jaylon Johnson. They just need a leader to fit all the pieces in their right places.

Ben Johnson believes that leader could be Dennis Allen. Bears fans will be rejoicing over the head coach hire for the foreseeable future. But a strong staff under Johnson will only Chicago's fresh start stronger.