Bill Belichick could be out of the league next season.

The Atlanta Falcons sent shockwaves across the NFL on Thursday, naming former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Raheem Morris their new head coach. The widespread surprise of his hiring certainly isn't related to Morris' qualifications. He's not only one of the most respected defensive minds in football, but also fared well as Atlanta's interim head coach in 2020 after the firing of Dan Quinn.

What really rocked the NFL is that Atlanta opted against naming Bill Belichick as Arthur Smith's successor despite thee legendary former New England Patriots head coach sitting down for two interviews with team officials. Even more stunning? The resulting likelihood that the coach with the most Super Bowl wins in league history could find himself out of a job in 2024.

Atlanta was the only team to interview Belichick and he has no others scheduled, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“The Falcons were the only team to interview legendary coach Bill Belichick, and there are no known scheduled interviews. Potentially, Belichick could sit out the year and await an opportunity in 2025,” Rapoport wrote on Twitter.

The Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks are the only two teams left with a vacancy at head coach. Could Belichick fill one of them? ESPN's Field Yates seems skeptical, taking note of Belichick's incredible longevity while noting the possibility of him sitting out in 2024.

Bill Belichick has been an NFL coach for each of the past 49 seasons, a league record. It’s crazy that he might not be coaching in 2024 for what would be his 50th straight season. https://t.co/i3w5BKP1Lf — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 25, 2024

The NFL coaching carousel spins anew every year. There will no doubt be several job openings that could interest Belichick this time next year. The longer the 71-year-old sits on the proverbial sidelines, though, the less his mystique is poised to sway owners and lead decision-makers his direction.

Don't be surprised if Belichick is out of the league in 2024. What that means for his long-term coaching future, obviously, remains to be seen.