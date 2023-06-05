Arguably the biggest question remaining in the NFL offseason is where DeAndre Hopkins is going to end up, with many believing that he will land with either the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, or Houston Texans, but former NFL player Ross Tucker believes that Hopkins will reunite with Deshaun Watson on the Cleveland Browns. There are many reasons why he believes he Hopkins will join the Browns, but most importantly, Cleveland is desperate to land him.

“He'll get more money than he would in Kansas City or Buffalo, and the Browns are not a rebuilding team like the Texans,” Tucker wrote in an article for 33rd Team. “They have a chance if things go their way. Perhaps most importantly, they are desperate. Desperate for DeAndre.”

The Chiefs and Bills are contenders in the AFC, and it would make a lot of sense for DeAndre Hopkins to join either of those two, but as Tucker remarked, he would have to take a discount to join the Bills or Chiefs. The Texans would be a nice homecoming, but the team is in a rebuild. While the Browns need things to come together, they are trying to compete in 2023 after committing a large amount of money to Deshaun Watson and coming off of two straight losing seasons.

With the amount of money the Browns have invested in Watson, and that money being fully guaranteed through 2027, they have to do everything possible to make sure the contract works out. Tucker expects them to be all-in on Hopkins, and they are still viewed as a team that could win now, which is what Hopkins likely wants.