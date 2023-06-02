After his release from the Arizona Cardinals, DeAndre Hopkins has been patiently waiting to choose his next organization. As teams continue to line up, Hopkins is considering reuniting with an old friend.

Hopkins signing with the Cleveland Browns is considered a ‘strong possibility' by league sources, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Signing with the Browns would have Hopkins catching passes from Deshaun Watson once again.

The wide receiver began his NFL career with the Houston Texans in 2013. Watson joined the Texans in 2017. That season, Hopkins set a career-high in receiving touchdowns with 13. The following year, Hopkins broke his record for most receiving yards with 1,572. Both accolades came with Watson at quarterback.

Hopkins and Watson were both traded away from the Texans for two completely different reasons. Watson signed a mega guaranteed contract with the Browns while Hopkins eventually floundered out with the Cardinals. Now, Watson and the Browns are in a position to revitalize their offense with Hopkins.

Currently, the Browns have Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore – who they acquired in a trade from the New York Jets – poised to be their starting receivers. While Cooper has been solid when healthy and Moore adds some potential, Cleveland could use another spark at WR.

While Watson was suspended for most of the year, Cleveland finished the season ranked 22nd in passing offense, averaging 202.6 yards per game. A full season of Watson, paired with a five-time Pro Bowler in DeAndre Hopkins would have Cleveland's offense headed back in the direct direction.

Hopkins sees the vision and is open to working with Watson once again, this time in Cleveland.