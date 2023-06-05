The Buffalo Bills' interest in DeAndre Hopkins has been no secret. After all, the Bills were reportedly one of two teams, along with the AFC rival and defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, to pursue a trade for the All-Pro wide receiver.

The Bills have again been linked to Hopkins, now a free agent after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals in May.

Amid a report from The Athletic that dubbed a potential Bills signing of Hopkins a “long-shot”, general manager Brandon Beane made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday and touched on the subject of the free agent wideout.

Here's what Beane had to say on Hopkins.

"I would never rule out DHop coming here but I know he's a great player and will demand a decent contract" ~ Brandon Beane#PMSLive #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/a6IYsXAAXo — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 5, 2023

“It would definitely have to fit with how we would structure his salary. So, never ruling it out, we know he's a good player and he'll probably command a decent contract.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Beane wouldn't go as far to rule out a Hopkins free agent signing, he also made it clear that the money has to work for the Bills.

In fact, that's reportedly one of the reasons the Bills' trade for Hopkins fell through, as the team was unwilling to pay the $19.4 million Hopkins was owed in 2023 on his Cardinals contract.

Could the money once again be an issue for the Bills, who have just a hair over $1 million in cap space?

When pressed for more details, Beane wouldn't budge.

However, it sure sounds like he is perfectly willing to sign Hopkins, but the potential contract the star wideout is seeking could be too much for the Bills.