Defensive end Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs figures to be one of the most sought after free agents at the start of the new league year March 13. The dynamic pass rusher has a played a huge role in helping the Chiefs become one of the top defensive teams in the league. It now appears that there is growing optimism that Jones will remain in a Kansas City uniform.
General manager Brett Veach has consistently expressed the team's interest in keeping Jones with the Chiefs. He spoke about the topic once again at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
“I love Chris,” Veach said. “We tried really hard to get something done (last year) and we didn’t. But when we got together right after that Detroit game (in early September), we had a great talk.
“Both parties, I think, want to be here, so we’ll get to work. That’s certainly a guy we want back and love and want to see him finish his career here in Kansas City.”
In addition to Veach's optimism, several NFL executives said they believe Jones has earned a massive payday for the work he has already done. Jones had 10.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits last year, and is ability to succeed from the edge and on the interior makes him a dynamic performer.
There is a very good chance that Chris Jones will get a contract that exceeds the four-year, $112 million deal T.J. Watt signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. That deal includes $80 million in guaranteed money.