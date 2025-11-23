Will Taylor Swift be at today's Kansas Chiefs game to cheer on Travis Kelce?

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m. ET. It's been noted that Swift has only attended Chiefs games that have been on their home turf this season, as well as last season. The only exception she made last season was when the Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl to play the Philadelphia Eagles. Super Bowl 59 took place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

This season, Swift has attended the September 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the September 28 game against the Baltimore Ravens, the October 12 game against the Detroit Lions, the Las Vegas Raiders game on October 19, and the last game she attended was the Washington Commanders game on October 27.

Since today's game is at Arrowhead Stadium, it is a better shot that Swift will be in attendance. She ended up skipping the Chiefs game last week against the Denver Broncos as it was held at the Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

Article Continues Below

While Swift might be in the suite that is usually accompanied by Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, Brittany Mahomes — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife — or a family member of Swift's, the singer will most likely be keeping her appearances lowkey. Throughout the season, it has been a rarity to see the singer for more than a couple of seconds on broadcast cameras, unlike when she and Kelce began their relationship in 2023 and her face was everywhere.

The change has been reportedly due to safety concerns which she has beefed up her security to an alleged $8 million figure.

The Chiefs kick off at 1 p.m. against the Colts.